BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 247 RO, RM posts, salary offered up to Rs 81000

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

File photo

Border Security Force (BSF) to conclude the applications process soon for the post of Head constable ( Radio Operator) and Head constable (Radio Mechanic). The last date to apply is May 12. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 247 vacancies of which 217 vacancies for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 Head Constables (Radio Mechanic).

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Salary offered

  • Head Constable Radio operator: Level 4 in the Pay matrix
  • Head Constable Radio Mechanic: Rs 25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC)

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the login window.
  • Step 3: Enter your required details to login
  • Step 4: Fill out the form.
  • Step 5: Upload all the required documents.
  • Step 6: Pay application fees.
  • Step 7: Download and take a printout for further reference.

Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must have done Class 12 with at least 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths or Matriculation level with a two-year ITI certificate.

BSF Recruitment 2023 application process

 

