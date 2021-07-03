BSEH Haryana Result 2021 Latest Update: Haryana Board likely to declare class 12 result by this date

Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) is likely to declare the result for class 12 on July 25. The result will be available on the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in. Haryana Board had asked schools earlier to submit internal assessment marks from June 28 to July 6. The Haryana Board Class 10, 12 exams were cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

Haryana government had decided to evaluate the students based on the internal assessment and previous exams marks. Around 3 lakh students are waiting for BSEH Haryana Class 12 result 2021 to get released.

As per the local media report, BSEH President said, “Data is being uploaded now for Class 12. BSEH Haryana 12th Result 2021 will be out by July 25.” However, the last date to submit internal marks might as well be extended by a day or two.

BSEH class 12 result is based on the marks obtained in Class 10, class 11 and class 12. The formula decided for Haryana Board class 12 result is 30:10:60. The evaluation criteria were announced by BSEH.

The weightage of class 10 is 30 per cent, class 11 is given the weightage of 10 per cent and 60 per cent weightage is given to marks obtained in class 12 internal assessments.

Steps to download BSEH Haryana Class 12 Result 2021:

- Visit the official website of Board of School Education Haryana, bseh.org.in.

- On the homepage, go to the announcement section available.

- Click on the link - “BSEH Haryana 12th Result 2021”.

- Enter your details to log in.

- Check and download Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2021.

- Take a print of the Class 12 board result for any future reference.