BSEH 10th Result 2020: Haryana board will not declare result today

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced that it will not declare the Haryana Board Class 10th results today. Earlier, it was expected that the class 10th result will be released by the board today.

The board had decided to declare the class 10th result without Science marks but later decided to release the result post science exam.

The date of the Science exam has not been decided yet.

Here's how you can check the HBSE result 2020...

1. Log onto bseh.org.in

2. Click on exam results. It will redirect you to https://results.bseh.org.in/

3. Select your course like HBSE 10th result 2020/HBSE 12th result 2020.

4. Enter your roll number. Click enter, your result will appear.

You can also check result HBSE 10th result 2020 through SMS...

SMS - RESULTHB10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Haryana board had postponed the class 10 and 12 examinations on March 19 in the wake of the coronavirus disease outbreak. Nearly 7.41 lakh students have registered for class 10 and 12 board exams in Haryana.