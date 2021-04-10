BSEH 10th, 12th Exam 2021: Haryana Board revises timings, check other details here

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) revised the timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on Saturday. According to the new schedule, timings for Class 10 (Secondary) exams, and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) exams have been changed to 11.30 am to 2 PM. Earlier it was scheduled to start at 12.30 pm. “The changes have been made in the Haryana board Class 10 and Class 12 exam timings due to administrative reasons,” BSEH in a statement said.

The timetable for the compartment, additional and improvement, as well as theory Class 10 and Class 12 academic and open school exams, have also been revised. Check new timings here.

The Haryana Board Theory exams for Secondary and Senior Secondary classes will begin on April 20, 2021 and continue till May 17. The first paper for Class 10 is Social Science. The BSEH Class 10 and Class 12 Open School and Academic exams will take place from April 22 to May 15.

How to download BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the BSEH website – bseh.orgStep 2: Click on the BSEH admit card linkStep 3: Fill in your credentials and click on submitStep 4: Download admit cardStep 5: Take a printout.

Correction in admit card:In case of an error in the admit card, the Haryana Board has provided a correction facility to correct the signature or photograph on submission of a fee of Rs 300. The window for correction is open till April 12. The photograph in the hall ticket must be the same as uploaded during the application process.