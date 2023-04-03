Search icon
BSEB Matric Result 2023: Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny, Supplementary exam registration today, check steps to apply

The Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny and Revaluation process will be done via the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. With the scrutiny process, the supplementary forms would also release today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

File Photo

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB announced the BSEB Class 10 Result 2023 for close to 16.37 lakh students on March 31. The total pass percentage for the Bihar Matric Exam was recorded to be 81.04 percent. 

Now, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore has said that the Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny and Revaluation process will begin today - April 3, 2023.

The Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny and Revaluation process will be done via the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. With the scrutiny process, the supplementary forms would also release today. 

BSEB Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to apply for Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny and Revaluation

Step 1: Visit the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'BSEB 10th Scrutiny' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your BSEB 10th roll number, date of birth, and other details

Step 4: Enter your question for scrutiny and question number for revaluation

Step 5: Submit the details and pay the fees (as required) 

Step 6: Download the confirmation for future use.

The revaluation and scrutiny process will also be available on the alternate website - www.secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to apply is April 9, 2023. 

To pass the BSEB Class 10 Result, students needed to score a total of 33 percent in aggregate. Those who haven't cleared the exam will be given another chance via the Bihar Board Supplementary Exams. The last date to apply for the compartment exams would be April 7, 2023. The exams are scheduled to be held in April or May.

