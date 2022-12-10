BSEB Matric, Inter Exams 2023: Bihar board datesheet for class 10, 12 released, check BSEB exam dates here

File photo

Bihar Board BSEB exam 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Matric class 10 and intermediate class 12 final exam dates 2023. The dates were announced by the Bihar Board Chairman, Anand Kishore yesterday, December 9, 2022. BSEB complete datesheet 2023 is yet to be released on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB Board Class 12 and Class 10 exams will begin on February 1, 2023 and February 14, 2023 respectively. Bihar STET Exam dates have also been released. The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) is likely to be conducted from April 6, to 24, 2023. The complete date sheet will be released on the official website, biharboardonline.gov.in.

The exams for Class 12 will start on February 1, 2023 and end on February 11, 2023. Whereas, class 10 Exams will begin on February 14, 2023 and end on February 22, 2023. The examinations for both classes will be conducted in two shifts. The BSEB Admit Card will be released soon for Bihar Board Class 10, 12.

