BSEB Matric, Inter Exams 2023: Bihar board to release datesheet for class 10, 12 SOON at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

File photo

Bihar Board BSEB exam 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to announce the Matric class 10 and intermediate class 12 final exam dates 2023 soon. Once released, the BSEB datesheet 2023 will be available on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per past year trends, Bihar Board Exam 2023 Class 10, 12 is likely to be conducted in the month of February.

BSEB Bihar Board exam 2022 class 10 was conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. The answer key was released on March 8, 2022 and candidates were asked to raise objections till March 11, 2022. Nearly 17 lakh students took the exam. whereas BSEB Class 12 exams were conducted from February 1 to 14, 2022 and theory papers and practical exam were held from January 10, 20, 2022. Nearly 13 lakh students registered for the class 12 exam in 2022.

Also Read: Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at rrcmas.in, salary offered up to Rs 30,000

The overall pass percentage for BSEB class 10 exam 2022 was 79.88%. Ramayani Roy of Patel High School, Aurangabad has topped the BSEB matric exam with 97.4%.

Whereas, the overall pass percentage of the BSEB Class 12 board exams 2022 was 80.15 percent. The pass percentage has increased as compared to 2021 when it stood at just 78.04 percent across all the courses.

BSEB 10th 12th exams 2023: Steps to download datesheet