BSEB Matric Exam 2023: Bihar Board class 10th registration begins today, details here

Bihar School Examination Board has begun the application process for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 today (August 18, 2022). The Bihar Board Class 10 registration can be done through the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to register is August 22, 2022.

Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2023 for Class 12th has been released. Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2023 for Class 10th will be released soon.

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: How to register

Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

on the home page, click on the Secondary link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The helpline number 0612-2232074 is also provided in case candidates are not able to submit the examination fees or other application-related queries. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

