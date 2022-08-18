Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

BSEB Matric Exam 2023: Bihar Board class 10th registration begins today, details here

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: BSEB Class 10 registration can be done through the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

BSEB Matric Exam 2023: Bihar Board class 10th registration begins today, details here
File photo

Bihar School Examination Board has begun the application process for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 today (August 18, 2022). The Bihar Board Class 10 registration can be done through the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to register is August 22, 2022.

Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2023 for Class 12th has been released. Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2023 for Class 10th will be released soon.

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: How to register

  • Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • on the home page, click on the Secondary link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The helpline number 0612-2232074 is also provided in case candidates are not able to submit the examination fees or other application-related queries. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: Direct link to register

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.