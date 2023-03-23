BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023 to release soon, check latest updates on Bihar Board Class 10 Results date, time

File Photo

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the BSEB Class 10 Result 2023 soon. The board had just recently declared the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 for 13.8 lakh students.

Reports now state that BSEB Patna will release the Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 by this week. After the results are released, candidates will be able to check them via the official website - www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

An official confirmation regarding the release date of BSEB Class 10 Result 2023 is awaited. The results will be announced for around 16 lakh students who have appeared for the examination.

READ | All about Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma with net worth of over Rs 9000 crore, his remuneration is...

BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023: How to check Matric Marksheet?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB - http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on the 'Download BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023' link.

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as specified on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card.

Step 4: Submit and download the BSEB Matric Result 2023 mark sheet.

READ | Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge

BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check Bihar Result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile.

Step 2: Type the message: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2023 from February 14, 2023, to February 22, 2023. Students would need to enter their exam roll number, date of birth, and roll code to check their results. Reports state that the BSEB Class 10 Result will likely be declared today or tomorrow, March 24, 2023.