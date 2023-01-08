BSEB Matric admit card 2023 to release today at secondary.biharboardonline.com, know how to download hall ticket

File photo

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to release the admit card for Bihar Board class 10th or Matric exam 2023 today, January 9. Once released, the admit card can be downloaded through the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB admit cards will be available for download on the official website till January 15. The head of the schools can download the Matric admit card from the official website. BSEB class 10 practical exams and internal assessments are scheduled to be held on January 19 to 21. Bihar Board Matric or class 10th theory exams will be held from February 14 to 22, 2023.

BSEB Matric admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Log in with your user id and password.

BSEB matric admits cards 2023 will appear on the screen.

Head of school can download and hand over to the students

