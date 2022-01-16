BSEB Inter Exam Hall Ticket 2022: Bihar Board releases admit card for class 12 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB inter admit cards 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has invited the admit card for Class 12 or intermediate theoretical exams. Candidates can download the BSEB inter admit cards 2022 through the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar board intermediate examination for theory papers is scheduled to be conducted from February 1 to 14, 2022.

The candidate will be able to download BSEB Class 12 or inter exam admit cards till January 31 by the principal of the respective schools and provide them to students after putting his/her signature and stamp on it.

In case, of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, contact the helpline numbers 0612-2330039, 2235161. The BSEB practical examination for class 12 will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2022. As reading time, candidates will be given 15 minutes to go through the question paper.

Steps to download BSEB admit card 2022

- Visit the official website BSEB -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

- Click on BSEB 12th admit card link

- Enter the login details as required

- Click on 'Download 12th admit card' link

- Provide it to students after putting signature and stamp.