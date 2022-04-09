BSEB exam 2022: Schedule for class 12 compartment exams released - Check timings here

The Bihar School Examination Board released its class 12 compartment exams 2022 schedule on the official Twitter handle BSEB.

As per the new schedule, the class 12 compartmental cum special exams will begin on April 25 and end on May 4, 2022. Students will have to take the exam in two shifts and this applies to students that belong to Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational course.

The first shift timings are 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, second shift timings are 1:45 pm to 5 pm. However, the timings for N.R.B, MB Alt. Eng., MB Urdu and MB Maithili is 1:45 pm to 3:30 pm.

Students will get an additional fifteen minutes to plan and analyse their answers, however, students are not allowed to write in the middle of all this.

On the other hand, the BSEB has extended the registration period for the exam for class 10 Compartment Exam 2022 and today was the last day to apply for it.