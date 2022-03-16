BSEB Class 12 Result 2022: Bihar Board to release result today, get all useful information

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2022 (Bihar Board Parinam 2022) will be released today at 3 pm. To check live updates related to Bihar Board Result, keep an eye on the official website -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year also, the Bihar Board is going to make the record for itself for releasing the Board results before time.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, while other Boards were unable to conduct the exams (Board Exams 2022) for the last two years, the Bihar Board had made a record of releasing the results first (Bihar Board 12th Result). This year also the Bihar Board making the record of releasing results before time.

To check Bihar Board 12th Result (Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022) online, it is mandatory for students to have their roll number.

Result will be released on website

Bihar Board 12th Result (BSEB 12th Result 2022) will be released online on the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In case of website crash, the result (Bihar Board 12th Result) can be checked through SMS or even by going to school. Keep an eye on DNA English website to see the latest updates on the list of toppers and the process of checking Bihar Board Result.

Topper selection

It is not easy to decide the Bihar Board result topper. Actually, the physical verification of the students who have secured the best marks in this Board examination has to be conducted. For this, the students securing top marks will be interviewed by forming a panel. Only after that will the Bihar Board topper's name be declared. In this, students will also require to introduce themselves in English.