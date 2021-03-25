BSEB Class 12 Inter results: Alternative ways to check your result if official website crashes

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results for BSEB Class 12 (Inter) examination on the official websites of the board — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had activated the link to check the Class 12th or BSEB Inter results 2021 on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, soon after, the link was removed as the official website crashed because of a massive surge in traffic.

Alternative steps to check result:

Via mobile phone:

Candidates are required to send the message BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER to 56263 to get their result on their phones in the form of a text message.

Via alternative websites:

The candidates can check their results using these alternative websites if the main website is not working properly:

bsebinteredu.inbsebssresult.com/bsebbsebbihar.comwww.examresults.netindiaresults.com

Candidates also check the result by visiting the official websites. How to check BSEB class 12 results:

-Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.-On the home page, select the option ‘Results’.-Click on ‘Bihar board class 12 results’-Choose your stream. A new page will open on your screen.-Enter your credentials and log in.-Your result will be displayed on the screen.-Download the result and take a print for future reference.