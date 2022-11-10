Search icon
BSEB Class 12 Exam 2024: Bihar Board exam registration begins at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2024: BSEB has started the registrations for Class 12 Board Exams 2024 for both regular and private students.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2024: Bihar Board exam registration begins at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
File photo

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the registration process for the Class 12 Board Exams 2024 for both regular and private students on its official website. The Heads of the schools can register eligible students through the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to apply for BSEB 12th Exam 2022-24 is November 30.

BSEB took to Twitter, “The date has been announced by the Bihar School Examination Committee for the registration of students studying in Class 11 in the educational institutions of the state for the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024 (session 2022-24).”

BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exam 2024: Step to Register 

  • Visit the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
  • Click on the “Click Here For Academic Year 2022-2024” link
  • Log in with your user ID and password.
  • Fill up the application form.
  • Complete student verification and submit the examination fee.
  • You will be required to download the fee receipt.
  • Save and download the BSEB Inter application form for future reference
