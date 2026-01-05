BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Results Declared at bsebstet.com, get direct LINK here

Candidates can check and download their scorecard on the official website -- bsebstet.com.

BSEB STET result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 results on its official website. Candidates can check and download their scorecard on the official website -- bsebstet.com -- after using their login credentials.

Steps To Download Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result

Visit the official website bsebstet.com. Log in using your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. The Bihar STET Result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the scorecard, result for future reference.

Get a direct link to download BSEB STET result HERE.

Bihar BSEB STET 2025

Candidates who clear the STET 2025 exam will be awarded a passing certificate, which remains valid for a lifetime. Paper 1 is conducted for the recruitment of teachers in Classes 9 and 10, and Paper 2 is held for Classes 11 and 12. The test consisted of multiple-choice questions. There was no negative marking applicable.