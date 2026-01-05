BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Results Declared at bsebstet.com, get direct LINK here

Beyond The Kerala Story: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel to 2023 controversial blockbuser 'goes deeper', release date out
EDUCATION
BSEB STET result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 results on its official website. Candidates can check and download their scorecard on the official website -- bsebstet.com -- after using their login credentials.
Candidates who clear the STET 2025 exam will be awarded a passing certificate, which remains valid for a lifetime. Paper 1 is conducted for the recruitment of teachers in Classes 9 and 10, and Paper 2 is held for Classes 11 and 12. The test consisted of multiple-choice questions. There was no negative marking applicable.