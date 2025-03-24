BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025: The intermediate exams were conducted from February 1 to 15 while matric (Class 10) exams were held between February 17 and 25.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the results on April 5, 2025, at 10:00 AM, according to a statement on the official website. To check the results online, students can download through the online portal: results.biharboard.com.in by entering their login credentials. The intermediate exams were conducted from February 1 to 15 while matric (Class 10) exams were held between February 17 and 25. BSEB will also provide key updates through a press conference and social media channels.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th, Result 2025 Date and Time

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2025 Date: April 5, 2025

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2025 Time: 10 am

BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How To Check result online

Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Inter Result 2025' link

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

BSEB class 10th, 12th Results 2025: Official Websites To Check Bihar Board Results

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com