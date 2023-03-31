BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result declared: Direct link to check result online

File photo

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 today (March 31). Bihar Education Minister has announced the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 today (March 31) today, 1:15 pm in a press conference. Candidates can download Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year a total of 6.37 lakh candidates appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams at 1500 examination centers across the state this year.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result DECLARED at results.biharboardonline.com, direct link, topper list soon

The BSEB Class 10 Bihar board answer key was released on March 6. The BSEB matric result 2023 to be declared today at 1.15 pm after considering the grievances received against the BSEB Bihar board Class 10th answer key.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Download BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023' link.

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as specified on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card.

Step 4: Submit and download the BSEB Matric Result 2023 mark sheet.

BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check Bihar Result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile.

Step 2: Type the message: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Once released, direct link to check the result will be activated: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in