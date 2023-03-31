Search icon
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result DECLARED at results.biharboardonline.com, direct link, topper list soon

Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 can check their results from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

File photo

BSEB Bihar Board class 10 result: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 today (March 31). Bihar Education Minister has announced the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 can check their results from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 website to check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Board Matric Exams were held on February 14, 2023. Students must receive a combined mark of 33 percent in all courses to pass.  

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to check  

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the 'Download BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023' link. 
Step 3: Fill in your login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as specified on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card.
Step 4: Submit and download the BSEB Matric Result 2023 mark sheet.

BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check Bihar Result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile.
Step 2: Type the message: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER.
Step 3: Send the message to 56263. 

