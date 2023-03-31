Search icon
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result DECLARED, 81.04% students pass in Bihar board Matric result

Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 can check their results from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

File photo

BSEB Bihar Board class 10 result: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 today. Bihar Education Minister has announced the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 can check their results from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 website to check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Board Matric Exams were held on February 14, 2023. Students must receive a combined mark of 33 percent in all courses to pass.  

This year a total of 6.37 lakh candidates appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams at 1500 examination centers across the state this year.

