Bihar Board Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card TOMORROW at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: All details here

Bihar Board Inter 2023 admit card for practical exam to be released tomorrow | Photo: PTI

The Bihar Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2023 for practical exams on December 19. Candidates who are preparing for the examination can download admit card 2022 for practical exams from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams.

Bihar Board class 12 practical exams are scheduled to start on January 10, 2023. The last practical exam will be held on January 20.BSEB Inter 2023 exams will begin on February 1, 2023. The Bihar Board 2023 exam admit card for the theory exam will be released on January 16, 2023.

Bihar Board Inter 2023 practical exam admit card: How to download

Visit the official website – biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the link available for Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2022 for practical exams

Enter your login credentials to check and download the hall ticket

Your Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download the BSEB 12th Practical Admit Card 2023 and take a printout for further use on exam day.

The class 12 theory exam will continue till February 11, 2023. The Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 is expected to declared in the months of March or April. After the declaration of the result, the students who have failed the exams will appear for the compartment exams which are scheduled to be held in the month of April and May 2023.