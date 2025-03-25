Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the class 12 results for 2025 in which Priya Jaiswal has topped the Science stream. Among the top three scorers of Science, Priya Jaiswal stood first with 484 out of 500. She has topped the stream with 96.80%.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the class 12 results for 2025 in which Priya Jaiswal has topped the Science stream. Among the top three scorers of Science, Priya Jaiswal stood first with 484 out of 500. She has topped the stream with 96.80%. Initially when she checked her score, she saw the name Priya Kumari everywhere but when she found out her name on the topper’s list along with her place of birth, West Champaran, she was shocked and could not believe the good news.

Talking about the support she received during this peak time of the Boards, she said that her parents and elder sister supported her immensely and used to even wake up all night to make her study. Daughter of a father who runs a flour mill, Priya, has made her district proud as she comes from a place which was once known as the red corridor because of the dominance of Naxals, she not only proved herself but also that education and a determined heart can win anywhere.

How did Priya Jaiswal top BSEB 12th result?

Priya Jaiswal, who studied from government funded intermediary, SS High School, Harnatand, is a highly ambitious student who do self-studies along with online classes to prepare for the best results. She has always been a bright student and came 8th in the whole district in 10th class. She always wanted to be a doctor and so her next goal is to prepare for NEET. While expressing her happiness and a surprising result, Priya Jaiswal in an interview to Etv Bharat said, “I am very happy to see the results, I knew that I would score good marks but could not believe I would top in the whole state of Bihar. I want to become a doctor and will work hard even more for this.”

‘Want to become a doctor’

Her father, Santosh Jaiswal was equally surprised and happy and said, “My elder daughter studies in Kota but by younger daughter Priya studies in our village. We dont have money to send her too in Kota but she wants to become a doctor. Seeing her results, it seems that now she will fulfill her as well as our dream too.”

BSEB Board 2025 Result topper

As she topped the state, the state government will felicitate Priya Jaiswal and will giver her a Rs 2 lakh prize and a laptop. Apart from her, the Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2025 has released a full list of class 12th toppers which saw Raushani Kumari scoring highest in Commerce, and Ankita Kumari and Shakib Shah together coming top in Arts stream.

This year, approximately 12.92 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams across 1,677 examination centers. Out of these, 6,50,466 were boys, while 6,41,847 were girls. The results are available online on interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com.

