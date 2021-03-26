BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th result 2021 to be declared today, here's how to check

The much-awaited results for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 results will be declared today- Friday (March 26). Over 13.5 lakh candidates who had registered for the exams and their parents will be eagerly waiting for the results.

The results for intermediate exams will be announced on the official website of BSEB- biharboardonline.com at 3 pm. The board chairperson Anand Kishore and Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department will declare the results from the Auditorium of Bihar School Examination Committee at Sinha Library Road, Patna-17.

As soon as the results are announced students can check their scores either at the official website of BSEB or via text message.

How to check BSEB Class 12 result online:

Step 1- Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com

Step 2- On the home page, select the option ‘Results’.

Step 3- Click on ‘Bihar board class 12 results’.

Step 4- Choose your stream. A new page will open on your screen.

Step 5- Enter your credentials and log in.

Step 6- Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7- Download the result and take a print for future reference.

How to check BSEB class 12 result via SMS

Step 1- Message BIHAR12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Step 2- Save and download the result and take a print for future reference.

With students and parents constantly visiting the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, on Thursday (March 25) the website crashed due to the massive increase in traffic after the result link was made live. The results had to eventually be taken off.

The BSEB class 12 exams were held from February 1 to February 13, 2021, at various centres spread across the state. This year, around 13.5 candidates had registered for the BSEB intermediate exams, out of which, 7.03 lakh candidates are boys and 6.46 lakh are girls.