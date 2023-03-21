Search icon
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Check toppers list, how to download marksheet, direct link, all things explained

Bihar board class 12 result 2023 has been declared at the official website-- biharboardonline.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Bihar board class 12 result 2023 has been released at the official website-- biharboardonline.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the BSEB Bihar Board class 12 exam 2022 can now check their result.  As many as 13.8 lakh students appeared for the Bihar board class 12 result 2023. The official website is experiencing a  delay due to heavy traffic. 

Bihar Board 12th Results 2023: How to check 

  • Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • On the home page, open the link to download Intermediate or Class 12 results.
  • Enter your roll number and/or other required details.
  • Submit and view the result. 

In the year 2023, Sangam Raj topped the arts stream with 96.4 percent, Ankit Kumar Gupta passed the commerce stream with 94.6 percent, and Saurav Kumar topped the science stream with 94.4 percent.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Toppers 

  • Mohaddesa has topped the Arts stream with 475 marks or 95% marks.
  • In the science stream, Ayushi Nandan has topped. 
  • In commerce stream, Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak topped with 475 marks or 95% marks.
