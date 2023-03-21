BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Check toppers list, how to download marksheet, direct link, all things explained

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Bihar board class 12 result 2023 has been released at the official website-- biharboardonline.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the BSEB Bihar Board class 12 exam 2022 can now check their result. As many as 13.8 lakh students appeared for the Bihar board class 12 result 2023. The official website is experiencing a delay due to heavy traffic.

Bihar Board 12th Results 2023: How to check

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the home page, open the link to download Intermediate or Class 12 results.

Enter your roll number and/or other required details.

Submit and view the result.

In the year 2023, Sangam Raj topped the arts stream with 96.4 percent, Ankit Kumar Gupta passed the commerce stream with 94.6 percent, and Saurav Kumar topped the science stream with 94.4 percent.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Toppers