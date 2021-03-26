BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 result 2021 declared, official website crashes, here's alternative way to check result

Headlines

'Fanboy' Kartik Aaryan watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in cinema hall, leaks handpump scene; netizens say 'spoiler de diya'

Supreme Court releases handbook to combat gender-based stereotypes

Aamir Khan meets Dharmendra, Bobby Deol after Gadar 2 success, netizens say 'abhi aur aayenge'

Meet India's only man who owns a hill station near Mumbai, owns firm worth Rs 68000 crore

Musk owned X rolls out new feature to let paid users highlight their posts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Fanboy' Kartik Aaryan watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in cinema hall, leaks handpump scene; netizens say 'spoiler de diya'

Supreme Court releases handbook to combat gender-based stereotypes

Aamir Khan meets Dharmendra, Bobby Deol after Gadar 2 success, netizens say 'abhi aur aayenge'

Health benefits of Jeera (cumin seeds)

10 highest rated Bollywood films that shockingly flopped at box office

Fastest centuries in Asia Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

'Fanboy' Kartik Aaryan watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in cinema hall, leaks handpump scene; netizens say 'spoiler de diya'

Aamir Khan meets Dharmendra, Bobby Deol after Gadar 2 success, netizens say 'abhi aur aayenge'

Amid OMG 2 success, Yami Gautam calls Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘first of a kind’, says ‘wish we could show it to…’

HomeEducation

Education

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 result 2021 declared, official website crashes, here's alternative way to check result

The BSEB website has a possibility of crashing or not working. In that case you can also check your BSEB class 12 scores via text message.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 26, 2021, 03:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 results has finally announced the results of Class 12 on the official website at biharboardonline.com. 

Over 13.5 lakh candidates who had registered for the exams can now log on to the official website of BSEB and check their scores.

However, since many students and their parents or guardians will be tracking the BSEB website to check the scores, the website has a possibility of crashing or not working. In that case you can also check your BSEB class 12 scores via text message.

How to check BSEB class 12 result 2021 via SMS

Step 1- Message BIHAR12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Step 2- Save and download the result and take a print for future reference. 

How to check BSEB Class 12th 2021 result online:

Step 1- Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com

Step 2- On the home page, select the option ‘Result Link’.

Step 3- Click on ‘Bihar board class 12 results’.

Step 4- Choose your stream. A new page will open on your screen.

Step 5- Enter your credentials and log in.

Step 6- Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7- Download the result and take a print for future reference. 

The BSEB class 12 exams were held from February 1 to February 13, 2021, at various centres spread across the state. This year, around 13.5 candidates had appeared for the BSEB intermediate exams, out of which, 7.03 lakh candidates are boys and 6.46 lakh are girls.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

5 fundamental duties we must know as Indian citizens

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Shimla landslide: Himachal CM urges residents to stay alert, leave homes immediately if they see cracks

Gadar 2: Manish Wadhwa 'feels blessed' to share screen with Sunny Deol, says 'Tara Singh ne gardan toh pakdi hai...'

Disha Patani turns director with music video Kyun Kare Fikar, drops teaser; rumoured beau Aleksandar Alex IIic reacts

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE