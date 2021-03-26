BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 result 2021 declared, check at biharboardonline.com

Over 13.5 lakh candidates who had registered for the exams can now log on to the official website of BSEB and check their scores.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021: The wait for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 results is finally over as BSEB has announced the results on the official website at biharboardonline.com.

The results are being announced by Anand Kishore, the board chairperson and Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department from the Auditorium of Bihar School Examination Committee at Sinha Library Road, Patna-17. Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhury is also an audience to the press conference.

Since many students and their parents or guardians will be tracking the BSEB website to check the scores, you can also check your BSEB class 12 scores via text message.

How to check BSEB Class 12th 2021 result online:

Step 1- Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com

Step 2- On the home page, select the option ‘Result Link’.

Step 3- Click on ‘Bihar board class 12 results’.

Step 4- Choose your stream. A new page will open on your screen.

Step 5- Enter your credentials and log in.

Step 6- Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7- Download the result and take a print for future reference.

How to check BSEB class 12 result 2021 via SMS

Step 1- Message BIHAR12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Step 2- Save and download the result and take a print for future reference.

The BSEB class 12 exams were held from February 1 to February 13, 2021, at various centres spread across the state. This year, around 13.5 candidates had appeared for the BSEB intermediate exams, out of which, 7.03 lakh candidates are boys and 6.46 lakh are girls.