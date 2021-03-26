BSEB Class 12 Inter results: Pass percentage at 78.04, girls outshine boys - Details here

The BSEB declared the Class 12 Inter results on Friday (March 26). The pass percentage is 78.04 and this time as well girls have outshone boys by topping all the three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. Of the 13.5 lakh candidates who had registered for the exams, 78.04 per cent have successfully passed the examination. As many as 10,45,000 students have passed the exams.

Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar have jointly topped the BSEB Class 12 Inter results with 463 points and 92.6 or cent.

Pass percentage in Arts: 77.97

Pass percentage in Commerce: 91.48

Pass percentage in Science: 76.28

This year, the toppers in class XII have girls. In the last academic session, the 12th results were dominated by girls who scored big in the science, commerce and arts categories in the state.