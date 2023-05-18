BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th compartment, special exam 2023 answer key out: Official website, how to check here

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Matric compartment and special exam 2023 Answer Key today (May 18). Students who appeared for the Bihar board class 10 compartment exam 2023 will be able to check their answer key from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections against the Matric Compartmental cum Special exam answer key till May 19, 2023(4:00 PM).

The board has stated that any objections received after the deadline will not be considered. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link and steps to download the answer key. Check BSEB’s official tweet below.

BSEB Class 10 Compartment Answer Key 2023: How to check