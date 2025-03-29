Anshu Kumari topped the Bihar board matric exam 2025 with 97.8% or 489 marks out of 500. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), on Saturday, announced the Bihar Board Class 10 results. Out of the three students who secured rank 1, one is Anshu Kumari, and the other two are Sakshi Kumari and Ranjan Verma. Anshu Kumari topped the Bihar board matric exam 2025 with 97.8% or 489 marks out of 500. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

Anshu Kumari is set to receive Rs 1.5 lakh as prize money. Earlier, Rs 75,000 was given.

On Saturday, the results were officially announced by Shri Sunil Kumar, Education Minister of Bihar, in the presence of Shri S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, and Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Committee.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 topper: Top three rank holders of BSEB Class 10 result 2025

Sakshi Kumari scored 489 with 97.80 percent

Anshu Kumari scored 489 with 97.80 percent

Ranjan Verma scored 489 with 97.80 percent

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 topper: How much money will Bihar Board matric toppers get?

The prize money awarded to this year's toppers will be doubled, according to a recent announcement by BSEB. In addition to receiving more money than they did the previous year, the top scorers will also receive computers and scholarships. One lakh rupees was awarded to students who placed first in the matriculation exam till last year; this amount has since been raised to two lakh rupees. In a similar vein, the runners-up will receive 1.5 lakh rupees this time. This amount used to be Rs 75,000. This time, those who place third will receive one lakh rupees rather than fifty thousand.

First topper: Rs 2 lakh, a laptop, a certificate, and a medal.

Second topper: Rs 1.5 lakh, earlier Rs 75,000 was given.

Third topper: Rs 1 lakh.

Fourth to 10th position: Rs 30,000.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Official websites to check for BSEB Matric results online

matricresult2025.com

matricbiharboard.com

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to download BSEB Matric mark sheet

Visit the official BSEB websites: matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

Click on the "BSEB Matric Result 2025" link

Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Click the submit button to view your result.

Check your result and download the page for future reference.