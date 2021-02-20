Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2021: Social Science exam cancelled due to paper leak, 3 arrested

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday cancelled the class 10th social science examination which was being held in the first shift after it was reported that the question paper was leaked before the commencement of the exam. The incident came to light when the board was informed that a photo of the question paper of first shift exam has been sent to someone via Whatsapp just before the commencement of the exam.

Following the leak, BSEB decided to cancel the social science paper in which over 8.46 lakh students had appeared. The re-exam for only the candidates who appeared in the first shift will be held on March 8.

According to BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, the paper was leaked from the Jamui district of Bihar. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the paper was leaked through WhatsApp by Vikas Kumar, a contractual staff of Jhajha branch of the State Bank of India. He shared the paper with his relative, who was appearing for the BSEB 10th board exam 2021.

The Board filed an FIR against Vikas Kumar and two more persons after finding the DM and SP's initial probe report. Three staff of SBI's Jhajha branch were arrested by the Jamui police. Further investigation is being done.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said the class 10 exam paper of the Bihar School Examination Board was leaked and Chief Minister and Education Minister of Bihar did not have any knowledge about it.

After the conclusion of day one of the budget session in the Bihar assembly, Yadav said it is a reflection on the NDA government in Bihar.

"It is simply unimaginable that the Social Sciences question paper of class 10 leaked at several places and the Chief Minister and the education minister does not know about it. What kind of government is Nitish Kumar running in Bihar? If they were aware of it, why are they hiding it?" asked Yadav.

बिहार में कोई भी ऐसी परीक्षा नहीं,जिसमें कोई धांधली नहीं हुई हो? कोरोना में पूरे साल स्कूलों में पढ़ाई हुई नहीं, ऊपर से बिना तैयारी करवाए समय पर परीक्षा! अब तक हुए मैट्रिक के तीनों में से तीनों पेपर लीक हो चुके है लेकिन CM और मंत्री को जानकारी ही नहीं।सब हमें ही बताना पड़ता है। pic.twitter.com/e0lvINuvun — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 19, 2021

"When I informed the assembly about the paper leak, neither Chief Minister Nitish Kumar nor Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary clarified the matter in the House," Yadav further said.

"Papers of every examination in Bihar are leaking these days and the mentors of education are doing nothing. In fact, they are playing with the lives of students," Yadav said.

BSEB 10th Social Science 2021 exam will now be held on March 8, 2021.