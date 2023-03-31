Bihar Board 10th Result: BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 result today at 1.15 pm, check direct link, topper list here

BSEB Bihar Board class 10 result: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) is all set to declare the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 today (March 31). BSEB has announced the date and time of the Bihar Board Class 10th or Matric final result. Bihar Education Minister will announce the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 today (March 31) today, 1:15 pm. Once released, candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 will be able to check their results from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB official confirms on Twitter the result of Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023 will be released on 31.03.2023 at 01:15 PM by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Professor Chandrashekhar.
This year a total of 6.37 lakh candidates appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams at 1500 examination centers across the state this year.
Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to check via website
BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check Bihar Result via SMS
Once released direct link to check result will be activated: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in