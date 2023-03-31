Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Bihar Board 10th Result: BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 result today at 1.15 pm, check direct link, topper list here

Bihar Board 10th Result: BSEB Bihar Board class 10 result: Bihar Education Minister to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 today, March 31, at 1:15 pm. Bihar board 10th results will be available on results.biharboardonline.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Bihar Board 10th Result: BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 result today at 1.15 pm, check direct link, topper list here
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result

BSEB Bihar Board class 10 result: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) is all set to declare the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 today (March 31). BSEB has announced the date and time of the Bihar Board Class 10th or Matric final result.  Bihar Education Minister will announce the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 today (March 31) today, 1:15 pm. Once released, candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 will be able to check their results from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB official confirms on Twitter the result of Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023 will be released on 31.03.2023 at 01:15 PM by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Professor Chandrashekhar.

This year a total of 6.37 lakh candidates appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams at 1500 examination centers across the state this year.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to check via website

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the 'Download BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023' link. 
  • Step 3: Fill in your login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as specified on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card.
  • Step 4: Submit and download the BSEB Matric Result 2023 mark sheet.

BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check Bihar Result via SMS

  • Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile.
  • Step 2: Type the message: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER.
  • Step 3: Send the message to 56263. 

Once released direct link to check result will be activated: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Sushmita Sen to Sara Ali Khan, these celebs rocked the ramp on day 3
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.