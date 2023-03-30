BSEB Bihar Board class 10 result expected on March 31, know how to check scores at results.biharboardonine.com

File photo

Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the result of BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 2023 soon. Once released, BSEB Class 10 result 2023 will be available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per media reports, Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 will be declared by March 31, 2023.

Candidates must enter their roll numbers or roll codes from their BSEB 10th admission card in order to view their Class 10 matric results in Bihar. The results will be announced for around 16 lakh students who have appeared for the examination.

BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check Matric Marks

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Download BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023' link.

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as specified on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card.

Step 4: Submit and download the BSEB Matric Result 2023 mark sheet.

BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check Bihar Result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile.

Step 2: Type the message: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2023 were held from February 14, 2023, to February 22, 2023. Students would need to enter their exam roll number, date of birth, and roll code to check their results. Reports state that the BSEB Class 10 Result will likely be declared today or tomorrow, March 24, 2023.