BSEB Bihar Board class 10 result expected on March 31, know how to check scores at results.biharboardonine.com

Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the result of BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 2023 soon. Once released, BSEB Class 10 result 2023 will be available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per media reports, Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 will be declared by March 31, 2023.
Candidates must enter their roll numbers or roll codes from their BSEB 10th admission card in order to view their Class 10 matric results in Bihar. The results will be announced for around 16 lakh students who have appeared for the examination.
BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check Matric Marks
BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check Bihar Result via SMS
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2023 were held from February 14, 2023, to February 22, 2023. Students would need to enter their exam roll number, date of birth, and roll code to check their results. Reports state that the BSEB Class 10 Result will likely be declared today or tomorrow, March 24, 2023.