BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result declared: MD Rumman Ashraf tops Matric result with 97.8%, full topper list here

File photo

MD Rumman Ashraf of Islamia High School, Sheikhpura has scored 489 marks or 97.8 per cent and topped the Bihar Matric exam this year. The overall pass percentage inof Bihar board Matric class 10 result 2023 is 81.04 per cent. The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 today (March 31). Bihar Education Minister has announced the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 can check their results from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result: Topper List

1st: MD Rumman Ashraf

2nd: Namrata Kumari,

2nd: Gyani Anupama

3rd: Sanju Kumari,

3rd: Bhavna Kumari

3rd: Jaynandan Kumar Pandit

4th: Sneha Kumari

4th: Neha Praveen

4th: Sweta Kumari

4th: Amrita Kumari

4th: Vivek Kumar

4th: Shubham Kumar

5th: Suruchi Kumari

5th: Shalini Kumari

5th: Sudhanshu Shekhar

5th: Ahem Keshri

5th: Unmukt Kumar Yadav

5th: Sudhanshu Kumar

5th: Sukesh Suman

5th: Chandan Kumar High School Hansopur

5th: Abhishek Kumar Choudhary