BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result declared: MD Rumman Ashraf tops Matric result with 97.8%, full topper list here

MD Rumman Ashraf of Islamia High School, Sheikhpura has scored 489 marks or 97.8 per cent and topped the Bihar Matric exam this year. The overall pass percentage inof Bihar board Matric class 10 result 2023 is 81.04 per cent. The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 today (March 31). Bihar Education Minister has announced the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 can check their results from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result: Topper List