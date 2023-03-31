Search icon
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result declared: MD Rumman Ashraf tops Matric result with 97.8%, full topper list here

BSEB Bihar Board class 10 result: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 today (March 31).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

File photo

MD Rumman Ashraf of Islamia High School, Sheikhpura has scored 489 marks or 97.8 per cent and topped the Bihar Matric exam this year. The overall pass percentage inof Bihar board Matric class 10 result 2023 is 81.04 per cent. The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 today (March 31). Bihar Education Minister has announced the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 can check their results from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result: Topper List

1st: MD Rumman Ashraf
 
2nd: Namrata Kumari, 
2nd: Gyani Anupama
 
3rd: Sanju Kumari, 
3rd: Bhavna Kumari
3rd: Jaynandan Kumar Pandit
 
4th: Sneha Kumari  
4th: Neha Praveen  
4th: Sweta Kumari  
4th: Amrita Kumari  
4th: Vivek Kumar  
4th: Shubham Kumar  
 
5th: Suruchi Kumari  
5th: Shalini Kumari  
5th: Sudhanshu Shekhar 
5th: Ahem Keshri 
5th: Unmukt Kumar Yadav 
5th: Sudhanshu Kumar 
5th: Sukesh Suman  
5th: Chandan Kumar High School Hansopur 
5th: Abhishek Kumar Choudhary
