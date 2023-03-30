BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Official website, how to check, other important details here

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) is likely to release the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 tomorrow on March 31 at 2 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 will be able to check their result from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, once the result is released.

This year a total of 6.37 lakh candidates appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams at 1500 examination centers across the state this year.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Download BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023' link.

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as specified on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card.

Step 4: Submit and download the BSEB Matric Result 2023 mark sheet.

BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check Bihar Result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile.

Step 2: Type the message: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.