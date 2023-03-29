Search icon
DNA Verified: BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 declared? Here's the truth

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 result: This year, around 16 lakh candidates appeared for the matric examination that was held from February 14 to February 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

BSEB Class 10th Result 2023: Class 10 students are eagerly waiting for their BSEB 10th result 2023. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 any time soon. Amid this, a fake website claims to have released the Bihar Board Class 10 results.

The fake website -- onlinebseb.in.result-php.co/matric -- appears to be official. Students could check their BSEB 10th result 2023 on the fake website link after entering their roll code, roll number, and captcha code. However, the Bihar Board Class 10 result hasn't been declared by the BSEB. 

Students should be aware that the Bihar Board will only announce the results via the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and @officialbseb on Twitter. As per reports, the Class 10 result will be announced by March 31, 2023.

This year, around 16 lakh candidates appeared for the matric examination. To qualify in the BSEB matric examination., a student must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and 150 marks in aggregate. It is expected that the education minister and board chairman will hold a press conference to announce the Bihar board 10th result 2023.

BSEB Class 10 exams 2023 were held from February 14 to February 22. The exam was conducted by the board in two shifts - the morning shift and the afternoon shift.

READ | Fake video confirms JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip, admit card release date, NTA issue warning

