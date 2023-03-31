BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: BSEB Matric Result declared at biharboardonline.com, steps to check scores

File Photo

BSEB Class 10 Result 2023 has been declared today by the Bihar School Examination Board. BSEB announced the Bihar Board Class 10 Result on Friday on the official website - www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekar Yadav released the BSEB Matric Result 2023 in presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore for around 16 lakh candidates.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result Direct Link

BSEB Matric Result 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 10th Result 2022 link available

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and take a printout for future use.

BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Matric Examinations from February 14, 2023. To pass, students must secure 30 percent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 percent of the total marks in the practice of each subject to pass the matric exam.

To check the matric results, students will require their roll number and roll code.