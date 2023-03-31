BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: biharboardonline.com not loading? Alternate websites to check BSEB Matric Result

File Photo

BSEB Class 10 Result 2023 has been declared today by the Bihar School Examination Board. BSEB announced the Bihar Board Class 10 Result on Friday on the official website - www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekar Yadav released the BSEB Matric Result 2023 in presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore for around 16 lakh candidates.

Students should know that because of heavy traffic on the website, the official site may not work. In that case, you can check the matric result through THESE alternate websites.

Digi Locker

results.shiksha

bihar.indiaresults.com

BSEB Matric Result 2023: Steps to check via biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 1: Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 10th Result 2022 link available

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and take a printout for future use.