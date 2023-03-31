Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: biharboardonline.com not loading? Alternate websites to check BSEB Matric Result

Students should know that because of heavy traffic on the website, the official site may not work. In that case, you can check the matric result through THESE alternate websites.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: biharboardonline.com not loading? Alternate websites to check BSEB Matric Result
File Photo

BSEB Class 10 Result 2023 has been declared today by the Bihar School Examination Board. BSEB announced the Bihar Board Class 10 Result on Friday on the official website - www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekar Yadav released the BSEB Matric Result 2023 in presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore for around 16 lakh candidates.

Students should know that because of heavy traffic on the website, the official site may not work. In that case, you can check the matric result through THESE alternate websites.

Digi Locker
results.shiksha
bihar.indiaresults.com

BSEB Matric Result 2023: Steps to check via biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 1: Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 10th Result 2022 link available 

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and take a printout for future use.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Sushmita Sen to Sara Ali Khan, these celebs rocked the ramp on day 3
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.