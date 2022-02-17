BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 exams begin TODAY - Know important exam day guidelines

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation examinations will begin today, February 17 and continue till February 24, 2022 amid strict Covid-19 protocols. The BSEB exam 2022 group 1 will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12.45 am, while the group 2 exams will be conducted from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm.

Group 1 candidates have to submit the OMR sheets by 10:45 am and answer sheets 12:15 pm, while Group 2 candidates have to submit the OMR sheets at 3:15 pm, while the answer sheets will be submitted at 5 pm.

BSEB exams 2022: Guidelines

Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Wearing of face mask is mandatory during the exam.

Candidates have to bring their admit cards.

BSEB admit cards with be scrutinised as the picture of the candidate and other details will be matched.

Mobile phones, calculator, Bluetooth devices or any other electronic devices will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

Candidates will have to bring their ball pen.