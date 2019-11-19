BSEB Bihar board announces 10th, 12th exam date sheet 2020, check schedule here

Date sheet for matric (10th) and Intermediate (12th) has been declared by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday.

The class 10 board (matric) examination will be held between February 17 and February 24, 2020, while the intermediate exam (Class 12) examinations will be held between February 3 and February 13, 2020.

The examinations will be held in two shifts- first shift (9.30 am to 12.45 pm), and the second shift from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Extra 15 minutes time will be provided to read the question paper and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

Bihar Board Intermediate (12th) exam 2020 timetable

The intermediate practical examination will be held between January 10 and January 21, 2020. For Matric Students, the Practical Exams will be held from 17th January to 24th January 2020.

Bihar Board Matric (10th) exam 2020 timetable

Bihar 10th and 12th Datesheet 2020 are available on the official website of the Bihar board as well.