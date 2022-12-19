Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

BSEB Bihar Board 2023 Inter admit card for practical exams to be out today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board class 12 practical exams will begin on January 10, 2023. The last practical exam will be conducted on January 20.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 2023 Inter admit card for practical exams to be out today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
File photo

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB to release the admit card for Bihar Board Inter practical exams today, on December 19. Once released, candidates can download BSEB Class 12 practical exam admit cards through the official website –biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

This month, BSEB published a notice regarding the release of the Bihar Board 12th admit cards for 2023. To access admit card, students should have their registration number and date of birth. The steps to check and download the hall ticket will be updated here as soon as it is made available. Candidates should be aware that they must bring a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre. 

On January 10, 2023, the Bihar Board's class 12 practical examinations will start. On January 20, there will be one final practical exam. The BSEB Inter 2023 Exams will start on February 1, 2023, according to the officially released timetable. On January 16, 2023, the admit card or hall ticket for the theory exams will be made available. There will be a class 12 theory exam until February 11, 2023.

Also READ: CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023: When to expect hall ticket?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India, here’s everything you need to know
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, celebs who became parents this year
World’s most dangerous plant that can torture, trigger suicidal thoughts: All you need to know about Gympie Gympie
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
Raisin water health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include it in your daily diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Railways imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on IRCTC contractor for charging Rs 5 extra on a water bottle
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.