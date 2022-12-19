BSEB Bihar Board 2023 Inter admit card for practical exams to be out today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

File photo

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB to release the admit card for Bihar Board Inter practical exams today, on December 19. Once released, candidates can download BSEB Class 12 practical exam admit cards through the official website –biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

This month, BSEB published a notice regarding the release of the Bihar Board 12th admit cards for 2023. To access admit card, students should have their registration number and date of birth. The steps to check and download the hall ticket will be updated here as soon as it is made available. Candidates should be aware that they must bring a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre.

On January 10, 2023, the Bihar Board's class 12 practical examinations will start. On January 20, there will be one final practical exam. The BSEB Inter 2023 Exams will start on February 1, 2023, according to the officially released timetable. On January 16, 2023, the admit card or hall ticket for the theory exams will be made available. There will be a class 12 theory exam until February 11, 2023.

