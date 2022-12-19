Search icon
BSEB Bihar Board 2023 Inter admit card for practical exams RELEASED at inter23.biharboardonline.com, direct link here

Candidates can download BSEB Class 12 practical exam admit cards through the official website – inter23.biharboardonline.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released the admit card for Bihar Board Inter practical exams today, on December 19. Candidates can download BSEB Class 12 practical exam admit cards through the official website – inter23.biharboardonline.com.

To access admit card, students should have their registration number and date of birth. Candidates should be aware that they must bring a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre. 

On January 10, 2023, the Bihar Board's class 12 practical examinations will start. On January 20, there will be one final practical exam. The BSEB Inter 2023 Exams will start on February 1, 2023, according to the officially released timetable. On January 16, 2023, the admit card or hall ticket for the theory exams will be made available. There will be a class 12 theory exam until February 11, 2023. Bihar Board will declare the BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 likely in the months of March or April.

BSEB Bihar Board 2023 admit card: steps to download hall ticket

  • Step 1: Visit the official website – inter23.biharboardonline.com
  • Step 2: Log in with user name and password to check and download the hall ticket
  • Step 3: Click on the link available for Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2022 for practical exams.
  • Step 4: Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download the BSEB 12th Practical Admit Card 2023 and take a printout.

BSEB Bihar Board 2023 admit card: direct link

