BSEB Bihar Board 2022: Exam dates announced for class 10, 12 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in - Direct link

BSEB Bihar Board 2022: BSEB 10th, 12th Date sheet 2022 has been released today, on November 20, 2021.

Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedule has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). BSEB Bihar board Class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted in February 2022. As per the schedule, class 12 exams are to be held from February 1 to 14 while Class 10 exams will be from February 17 to 24, 2022.

Students can check the complete schedule available on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per BSEB 10th, 12th Date sheet 2022, exams will be conducted in two shifts. For both Matric, Inter exams, the first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Students will have a 'cool off time' of 15 minutes in all exams which they can utilise for reading and analysing the question paper.

Mentioned below is the complete schedule:

BSEB 10th, 12th Date sheet 2022: Complete schedule

Bihar Board Matric schedule

February 17, 2022: Mathematics

February 18, 2022: Science

February 19, 2022: Social Science

February 21, 2022: English

February 22, 2022: Main Languages - Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Maithili

February 23, 2022: Second Languages - Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Farsi, Bhojpuri

February 24, 2022: Optional subjects (Farsi, Sanskrit, Music etc.)

Bihar Board Inter schedule

February 1, 2022: Mathematics, Hindi

February 2, 2022: Physics, English

February 3, 2022: Chemistry, Geography, Agriculture

February 4, 2022: English (105/14 & 205/223), History, Elective subject Trade Paper I

February 7, 2022: Biology, Political Science, Business Studies

February 8, 2022: Hindi (106/125 & 206/224), Economics

February 9, 2022: Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Languages - Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla

February 10, 2022: Music, Foundation Course, Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper 2

February 11, 2022: Sociology, N.R.B, Elective Subject Trade Paper 3

February 12, 2022: Accountancy, Philosophy, M.B. Alt Eng., M.B. Maithili

February 14, 2022: Languages - Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla; Computer Science, Multi-Media & Web. Tech., Yoga & Phy. Edu and others