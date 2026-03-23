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BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Education Minister Sunil Kumar to declare scores shortly: here's how to check

Bihar Board BSEB 12th, Inter Result 2026: Education Minister Sunil Kumar is all set to announce the results at 1:30 pm, for Intermediate examinations which were conducted at 1,762 centres for 13,17,846 students, from February 2 to 13.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 01:44 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Education Minister Sunil Kumar to declare scores shortly: here's how to check
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BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Class 12 students who appeared for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) can check their results today, March 23, 2026, anytime soon. According to official information, Education Minister Sunil Kumar is all set to announce the results at 1:30 pm, for Intermediate examinations which were conducted at 1,762 centres for 13,17,846 students, from February 2 to 13.  Results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams will be released together today. 

How to check the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026?

Here is the step-by-step guide to check your Bihar BSEB Inter Result 2026 at  results.biharboardonline.com.

1. Visit the official site--results.biharboardonline.com.
2. Click the result link "BSEB Inter Result 2026" and be redirected to the result page
3. Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number
4. Hit submit
5. Download and print your result for future reference 

How to download Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 via DigiLocker:

1. Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in
2. Log in with your mobile number, Aadhaar, or username
3. If new, sign up with your mobile number and OTP verification
4. Search for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
5. Click "Class XII Marksheet"
6. Enter roll code, roll number, and exam year
7. Hit "Get Document" to view and download your marksheet 

Students can also check the Bihar Board 12th Result via SMS. Send a text message to "BIHAR12 ROLL CODE ROLL NUMBER" to 56263

 

 


 

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