BSEB Bihar Board class 12 result TODAY - Websites to check, Digilocker, steps to get scorecard

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, will announce the BSEB class 12 intermediate exam 2022 result today, March 16 at 3 pm. The students who have appeared in the intermediate, or Class 12, exam can check the result on the following websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

onlinebseb.in

The BSEB class 12 intermediate exam 2022 result will also be available on DigiLocker and BSEB app.

Steps to check BSEB class 12 intermediate exam 2022 result:

Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Intermediate Results on the homepage

Step 3: Enter roll number and press enter to view result online on a new window

Step 4: Take print out