BSEB Bihar Board class 12 result TODAY - Websites to check, Digilocker, steps to get scorecard

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, will announce the BSEB class 12 intermediate exam 2022 result today, March 16 at 3 pm. The students who have appeared in the intermediate, or Class 12, exam can check the result on the following websites:
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
biharboardonline.com
onlinebseb.in
The BSEB class 12 intermediate exam 2022 result will also be available on DigiLocker and BSEB app.
Read | CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results to be out SOON at cbse.gov.in – Steps to check scores
Steps to check BSEB class 12 intermediate exam 2022 result:
Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on Intermediate Results on the homepage
Step 3: Enter roll number and press enter to view result online on a new window
Step 4: Take print out