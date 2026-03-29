BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Result announced at matricbiharboard.com, know how to check scorecard

EDUCATION
BSEB has declared the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 on March 29. Students can check scores online using roll details.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Class 10 (Matric) examination results for 2026 on March 29 at 1:15 pm. Students who appeared for the exams can now access their results online through the board’s official portals.
The results were unveiled during a press conference by Bihar’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar. The announcement was attended by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, along with senior education department officials, including Additional Chief Secretary B Rajender.
Students can check their scores on the official websites, including:
matricbiharboard.com
results.biharboardonline.com
Due to heavy traffic following the announcement, students are advised to remain patient if the website responds slowly and try again after some time.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to access and download their results: