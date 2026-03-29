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BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Result announced at matricbiharboard.com, know how to check scorecard

BSEB has declared the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 on March 29. Students can check scores online using roll details.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 01:48 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Result announced at matricbiharboard.com, know how to check scorecard
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Class 10 (Matric) examination results for 2026 on March 29 at 1:15 pm. Students who appeared for the exams can now access their results online through the board’s official portals.

The results were unveiled during a press conference by Bihar’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar. The announcement was attended by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, along with senior education department officials, including Additional Chief Secretary B Rajender.

Where to Check the Results

Students can check their scores on the official websites, including:

matricbiharboard.com
results.biharboardonline.com

Due to heavy traffic following the announcement, students are advised to remain patient if the website responds slowly and try again after some time.

Steps to Download Scorecard

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access and download their results:

  1. Visit the official result website – results.biharboardonline.com
  2. Click on the link labeled “BSEB Matric Result 2026” on the homepage
  3. Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number in the required fields
  4. Submit the details to view your result
  5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use

Important Details for Students

 

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