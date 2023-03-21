Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Know how to check Bihar Inter 2023 results online, via SMS & Digilocker, process explained

Bihar Board 12th result 2023 declared today: Here's how to check your BSEB results online, via SMS, and Digilocker.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Know how to check Bihar Inter 2023 results online, via SMS & Digilocker, process explained
BSEB 12th Result 2023: Know how to check Bihar Inter 2023 results online, via SMS & Digilocker, process explained

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 is set to be announced by the state education minister, Professor Chandra Shekhar. Bihar Board authorities have already announced important details like toppers, pass percentage, and district-wise results. However, the official website of Bihar Board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, has crashed due to the high traffic of students trying to check their scorecards. 

For those who wish to check their results via SMS, they need to type "BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER" and send it to 56263. Bihar Board 12th marksheet can be downloaded from the DigiLocker website by selecting the 'BSEB' option and entering their roll number, roll code, and enrollment number.

The Bihar Board 12th examination was conducted from February 1 to February 11, in 1464 centres, and had about 13.18 lakh candidates appearing for it, with 6,36,432 girls and 6,81,795 boys. After the examination, the checking of copies started, and the theoretical copies were evaluated by the Bihar Board on March 5. The evaluation of objective questions was done by March 15, and the Bihar Board made the list of toppers and got it verified by March 18.

To check the Bihar Board results, students can visit official websites such as biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, inter23.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com, or results.biharboardonline.com.

Read more: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 declared; Check direct link of BSEB Inter results here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 most beautiful temples in India one should visit in 2023
5 healthy reasons why you should include dragon fruit in your diet
IPS Santosh Mishra's royal wedding at lavish hotel Damson Plum in Lucknow: See Pics
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET-PG Registration begins on cuet.nta.nic.in, know registration process
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.