BSEB 12th Result 2023: Know how to check Bihar Inter 2023 results online, via SMS & Digilocker, process explained

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 is set to be announced by the state education minister, Professor Chandra Shekhar. Bihar Board authorities have already announced important details like toppers, pass percentage, and district-wise results. However, the official website of Bihar Board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, has crashed due to the high traffic of students trying to check their scorecards.

For those who wish to check their results via SMS, they need to type "BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER" and send it to 56263. Bihar Board 12th marksheet can be downloaded from the DigiLocker website by selecting the 'BSEB' option and entering their roll number, roll code, and enrollment number.

The Bihar Board 12th examination was conducted from February 1 to February 11, in 1464 centres, and had about 13.18 lakh candidates appearing for it, with 6,36,432 girls and 6,81,795 boys. After the examination, the checking of copies started, and the theoretical copies were evaluated by the Bihar Board on March 5. The evaluation of objective questions was done by March 15, and the Bihar Board made the list of toppers and got it verified by March 18.

To check the Bihar Board results, students can visit official websites such as biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, inter23.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com, or results.biharboardonline.com.

