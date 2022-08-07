BSEB Class 10 Registration 2022 to begin tomorrow: See how, where to apply

BSEB Class 10 Registration 2022 | Photo: PTI

Bihar School Education Board, BSEB Class 10 Registrations 2022 will start tomorrow, August 8 at the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com. School heads will be required to download the Matric annual exam form 2023 and fill it on the behalf of the students.

BSEB dummy admit card 2023 will be released to the students upon successful registration. The last date to fill in the Bihar Board class 10th registration form is August 14.

BSEB 10th registrations 2023: How to apply

Go to the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the appeared homepage, click on the designated registration link

A new login page would open

Key in the school code or other asked credentials and login

Access the Bihar matric exam application form 2023

Download and take a print out of the form and fill it

Attest asked documents and fill in the details

Pay the application fee through the portal and submit the form.

