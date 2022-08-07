BSEB Class 10 Registration 2022 to begin tomorrow: See how, where to apply

Bihar School Education Board, BSEB Class 10 Registrations 2022 will start tomorrow, August 8 at the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com. School heads will be required to download the Matric annual exam form 2023 and fill it on the behalf of the students.
BSEB dummy admit card 2023 will be released to the students upon successful registration. The last date to fill in the Bihar Board class 10th registration form is August 14.
BSEB 10th registrations 2023: How to apply
Read: NEET UG 2022: Kerala HC orders 10 days extension to opt for NRI quota