Bihar Board BSES 10, 12 Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Know revised date, application fees, steps to apply

BSEB Bihar Board 10, 12 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application process deadline for the matric (10th), and intermediate (12th) exams 2023 till October 15. Interested candidates can still apply for the Bihar class 10, 12 board exam 2022 on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

“A special opportunity has been provided by the Bihar School Examination Board for the students appearing in the Matriculation annual examination 2023 to fill the online examination form and deposit the fee,” a BSEB tweet mentioned.

The Bihar Board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams in February. The admit card is expected to be released by January-end, and will be available to download on the official website- biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 10th, 12th Exam 2023 exams 2023: Application fees

Regular course- Rs 1400

Vocational course – Rs 1800

Late fee – Rs 150.

BSEB 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Registration: Steps to apply

Click on the matric, intermediate registration link at-- biharboardonline.com

Enter details, upload the documents

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

Download the hard copy, and take a printout for further reference.

Read: AP ICET Counselling 2022 registration process starts: Here are all important details