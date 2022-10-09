Search icon
Bihar Board BSES 10, 12 Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Know revised date, application fees, steps to apply

Bihar Board BSES Class 10, 12 exam 2023 application process deadline has been extended till October 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10, 12 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application process deadline for the matric (10th), and intermediate (12th) exams 2023 till October 15. Interested candidates can still apply for the Bihar class 10, 12 board exam 2022 on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

“A special opportunity has been provided by the Bihar School Examination Board for the students appearing in the Matriculation annual examination 2023 to fill the online examination form and deposit the fee,” a BSEB tweet mentioned.

The Bihar Board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams in February. The admit card is expected to be released by January-end, and will be available to download on the official website- biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 10th, 12th Exam 2023 exams 2023: Application fees

  • Regular course- Rs 1400
  • Vocational course – Rs 1800
  • Late fee – Rs 150.

BSEB 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Registration: Steps to apply

  • Click on the matric, intermediate registration link at-- biharboardonline.com
  • Enter details, upload the documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Click on submit
  • Download the hard copy, and take a printout for further reference.

Bihar Board BSES 10, 12 Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Know revised date, application fees, steps to apply
