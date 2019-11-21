BSE Odisha to release OTET Result 2019 today; check bseodisha.nic.in for details

Board of Secondary Education(BSE) Odisha will be releasing results for Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 today as per new reports. The candidates can check the official website bseodisha.nic.in to know the result.

As reported by Times Now, the Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has hinted at a meeting last month, that OTET 2019 Results will be declared by the Board soon.

BSE Odisha has already released the OTET 2019 answer keys and accepted objections. The result is now expected to be released on the official website bseodisha.nic.in soon.

Here's how you can check OTET Result 2019...

1. Go to the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.nic.in

2. Click on Examinations Tab in the top menu

3. Click on OTET Exam from the drop-down menu. It will direct you to a dedicated portal for OTET Exam.

4. Click on the OTET 2019 Result Link on the page

5. Enter all details

6. Your OTET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the Scorecard and take a printout for future use