BSE Odisha Result 2023: Odisha Matric results to be released in May, know how to check marksheet at bseodisha.ac.in

Once the 10th Class Results are declared, students will be able to check them on the official website –bseodisha.ac.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) to declare the result of BSE Odisha 2023 soon. Once released, Class 10 Odisha Board Result 2023, will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bseodisha.ac.in. As per media reports, BSE President Ramashish Hazra has said that the Odisha Matric Results 2023 will be announced in May.

The BSE Odisha President has stated that the Odisha 10th Results will be available in the second half of May, according to the local media. Hazra has further stated that the evaluation of the answer scripts has over.

“Usually Matric results are published by May. We are trying to publish the results at the earliest and hopeful it will be published by May second half,” Hazra told local media.

Candidates will be able to get their marksheets and scorecards from the official website, bseodisha.ac.in, once the BSE Odisha Results are announced. The Odisha HSC Exams 2023 were conducted by BSE Odisha from March 10 to 20, 2023. According to sources, around 5 lakh students took the Odisha Matric Exams. 3,218 exam sites were used around the state to conduct the exams. It is anticipated that the results will be made available soon.

BSE Odisha Result 2023 Date

Odisha HSC Result Date: Second Half of May 2023
Where to check BSE Odisha Result 2023: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in

